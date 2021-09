What is the starting point to building a holistic cloud security strategy that integrates networks and delivers to the last mile?. Cloud is an expanding threat vector. With your employees working from anywhere, it is inevitable that data, cloud, and network will need to be protected cohesively. As most organizations are transitioning to a distributed workforce, the first step to building a SASE strategy would be to solve for cloud security and solidify the data in the cloud mobile environment.

