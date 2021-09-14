CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed

By Saikat Chatterjee
Metro International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar settled below a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors braced for inflation data that might offer clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve at a meeting next week. Before the Fed’s review on Sept. 21-22, investors are...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed may hint at ending stimulus, but no big moves expected

Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus. The growing consensus is that the much-anticipated first step will not be announced until November and ultimately begin in December. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still provide details on the plans to start to taper the massive bond buying program that kept the US financial market from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision at 1800 GMT, after which Powell will hold a press conference where he certainly will be asked to elaborate on the bank's tapering schedule.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian Dollar#Food Prices#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Bank Of America#Aussie#Rba#Deutsche Bank
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Metro International

Stocks breathe relief after Evergrande bond deal

LONDON (Reuters) – Stocks found relief and riskier currencies gained on Wednesday as market jitters around China Evergrande eased, with the embattled developer striking a deal to pay a coupon on one of its domestic bonds. The Euro STOXX 600 added as much as 0.8%, recovering its losses from earlier...
STOCKS
Metro International

Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system, temporarily soothing fears of imminent contagion from the debt-laden property developer. Evergrande, Asia’s biggest junk-bond issuer, is so entangled with China’s broader economy...
WORLD
Metro International

Evergrande to make domestic bond coupon payment, soothing fears

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group’s main unit said on Wednesday it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds on Sept. 23, offering some relief to jittery markets that had been on edge over fears that a default of China’s No. 2 developer could ripple through the global financial system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks hold gains, dollar strengthens after Fed flags taper soon

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock markets trimmed gains in choppy trading on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve cleared the way for the central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases soon. Asset price moves were volatile following the Fed's latest policy...
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. "The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the rise in Covid-19 cases has slowed their recovery," the FOMC statement said, stressing that the bounceback is dependent on the course of the pandemic. hs/cs
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stocks opened with gains Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225 points, or 0.7%, to 34,144, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,374 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 14,773. The Fed will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. Investors will be looking for indications to the timing of the eventual tapering of the Fed's monthly asset purchases, while also paying close attention to updated forecasts on the path of interest rates.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Fed likely to open bond-buying ‘taper’ door, but hedge on outlook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected to clear the way on Wednesday for reductions to its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent coronavirus pandemic is weighing more on the economic outlook. Fed policymakers, who are wrapping up...
BUSINESS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy