It's not good for ND, but I still think they could find a way to get ND and let them call themselves Indy for their big donors, let's be real that's the big reason your administration wants to be called Indy. Since WVU is out of reach for 4 more years, just bring Navy and tell ND they need to add "1" more game. They could get rid of Divisions, but use a Quad match up system for scheduling (same 3 schools every year and then rotate home and away with 4 others). Then the two highest ranked ACC teams play in Conference Championship. They need that because rankings are going to matter for the Conference Championship team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO