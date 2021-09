PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster surprised students at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver first met the students at a Dick’s Sporting Goods event a few years ago. He was supposed to visit the school last year but couldn’t because of the pandemic. So Smith-Schuster said he wanted to make time to hang out with the students on Tuesday. They were thrilled and waved their Terrible Towels when he walked in. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Smith-Schuster had the chance to learn different words in sign language, like how to say offense, defense and his name. The wide receiver said...

