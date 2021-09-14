CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NNVC Stock: Why It Increased Today

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: NNVC) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: NNVC), a global leader in nanomedicines against viruses, increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to NanoViricides announcing today that it has completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma. The company executed a license agreement for the field comprising anti-viral treatments for coronavirus-derived human infections with TheraCour Pharma, Inc. on September 8, 2021.

pulse2.com

