CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Bonta Hails Appellate Court Ruling Upholding Key California Affordable Housing Law

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland, CA – In 2017 the California Legislature amended the Housing Accountability Act (HAA) in order to strengthen the statute and increase access to affordable housing. “California has a housing supply and affordability crisis of historic proportions,” the legislature said. This “despite the fact that, for decades, the Legislature has enacted numerous statutes intended to significantly increase the approval, development, and affordability of housing for all income levels.”

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy