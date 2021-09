Nintendo has announced that the price of the base model of Nintendo Switch will be sold for a reduced price in Europe. There’s no word yet on whether that price change will ever come to other countries, but the new price for Europe and the UK appears to have gone down by at least a small amount. This change appears to have been prompted by the release of the upcoming OLED model, which will offer an upgrade to the original console.

