CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

ACLU Files Suit in Pittsburg, CA, Alleging Black, English Learners and Disabled Students Denied Constitutional Right to Public Education

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco – The State of California and Pittsburg Unified School District have maintained a separate, unequal, and illegal educational system where Black students, children of color with disabilities and English learners have been segregated in substandard learning environments, excluded from classrooms altogether through the use of unwarranted suspensions and expulsions, and, as a result, denied their constitutional right to a public education.

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 16

FUBAR1
8d ago

Discrimination? Like the black student at deer valley who was fighting students, facility, security. Antioch police. And the school board sided with the student

Reply
6
niki
8d ago

I noticed students that go to school in low income neighborhoods always test low on the standardized test but the students who attend higher income schools test higher that's because they not teaching the poor students nothing.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pittsburg, CA
Local
California Society
Pittsburg, CA
Government
Pittsburg, CA
Society
Local
California Government
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Thurmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy