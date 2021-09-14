ACLU Files Suit in Pittsburg, CA, Alleging Black, English Learners and Disabled Students Denied Constitutional Right to Public Education
San Francisco – The State of California and Pittsburg Unified School District have maintained a separate, unequal, and illegal educational system where Black students, children of color with disabilities and English learners have been segregated in substandard learning environments, excluded from classrooms altogether through the use of unwarranted suspensions and expulsions, and, as a result, denied their constitutional right to a public education.www.davisvanguard.org
