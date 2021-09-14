CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Open Letter to the Biden Administration: It’s Time to Drop Charges against José Ines García Zárate

Cover picture for the articleAfter a unanimous jury exonerated José Ines García Zárate on all state charges for the shooting death of Kate Steinle, he remains incarcerated. It’s been over six years since the tragedy, and nearly four years since his acquittal of murder and manslaughter. A California appellate court reversed his sole gun possession charge, holding the trial judge failed to properly instruct the jury on the “momentary possession” defense.

Michael Kurse
8d ago

Happened to pick it up? What the article fails to mention is this man had been deported before.He committed a Federal felony by returning. If he had followed the law he wouldn't have been here to have his " accident".😒😒😒😡😡😡😠😠😠

TerYon
8d ago

Just another example of how the legal system, when it comes to illegals, place is more value on the criminals than they do on the victim and their families.

Thatguy
8d ago

The Democratic party is the party of criminals. How about the victims of crime? Poor Katie. She’s walking on the pier when she’s shot and killed. Killed by a man who repeatedly has been deported and illegally re-enters the US. A man who has a long criminal history. This article makes it out as if he’s a victim. He’s not, he’s a criminal and to keep people safe. He should stay right where he is.

