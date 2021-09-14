An Open Letter to the Biden Administration: It’s Time to Drop Charges against José Ines García Zárate
After a unanimous jury exonerated José Ines García Zárate on all state charges for the shooting death of Kate Steinle, he remains incarcerated. It’s been over six years since the tragedy, and nearly four years since his acquittal of murder and manslaughter. A California appellate court reversed his sole gun possession charge, holding the trial judge failed to properly instruct the jury on the “momentary possession” defense.www.davisvanguard.org
