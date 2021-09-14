Hideki Kamiya says companies need to do more to make classic games available
Hideki Kamiya has argued that companies need to do more to ensure that their classic games are readily available to players, in order to preserve “game culture”. Speaking to VGC in a newly-published interview, the Devil May Cry and Bayonetta creator said that the recent explosion in retro game prices (alleged by some to be due to market manipulation) was creating problems for genuine players who want to buy these games.www.videogameschronicle.com
