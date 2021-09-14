CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hideki Kamiya says companies need to do more to make classic games available

videogameschronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHideki Kamiya has argued that companies need to do more to ensure that their classic games are readily available to players, in order to preserve “game culture”. Speaking to VGC in a newly-published interview, the Devil May Cry and Bayonetta creator said that the recent explosion in retro game prices (alleged by some to be due to market manipulation) was creating problems for genuine players who want to buy these games.

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingbolt.com

15 More Difficult Hack and Slash Games You Need To Experience

For as fun and as powerful as some hack and slash games can make us feel, plenty are designed to punish you. Either through stricter mechanical requirements, tougher enemies and boss fights, or higher difficulties, these 15 titles have no qualms piling on the challenge. Let’s take a look at them here.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Developers are getting their Steam Decks and giving their initial verdicts

Developers around the world are starting to receive Steam Deck development kits, and are taking to Twitter to share their initial thoughts. A blog post by Valve last week stated that the company was preparing to send out limited batches of dev kits to studios so they could test their games on the hardware and make sure they work.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Halo’s co-creator says his next major project will divide opinion

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has teased his next major project, which he expects to be divisive. The games industry veteran, who spent 15 years at Bungie, said he doesn’t expect everyone to be supportive of his next career move. “Making some pretty big decisions with my career this week,” he...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Metroid Dread amiibo two-pack has been delayed in Europe

Nintendo has announced that the amiibo figures being released for. have been delayed by a month in the UK and Europe. The two-pack contains figures of Samus and an E.M.M.I. and each provides permanent upgrades to players’ health and missile capacity. However, Nintendo’s announcement means players in Europe will not...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideki Kamiya
PCGamesN

Shopkeeping sim Potion Craft is the top-selling game on Steam

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator proved to be a hit during a previous Steam Game Festival with its free demo, and now that the game has launched into Early Access, it’s keeping the momentum going. Potion Craft has garnered some impressive early player numbers, and it’s currently outselling some massive games on Steam.
FIFA
videogameschronicle.com

Death Stranding PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut for £5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that UK players who own Death Stranding for PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut for £5. UK upgrade path pricing was announced on Tuesday ahead of the game’s release this Friday, September 24. Sony previously said Death Stranding PS4 owners...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Games#Heritage Auctions#Grading#Auction#Vgc#Bayonetta#Ip#Wii U#Wata Games
videogameschronicle.com

Bandai Namco may be remastering Klonoa and its sequel

Bandai Namco could be remastering Klonoa and Klonoa 2, according to two new trademarks it’s registered in Japan. The publisher has registered ‘Waffuu Encore’ and ‘1&2 Encore’ as trademarks, Gematsu reports. Although the Klonoa games weren’t known as Waffuu in Japan, one of Klonoa’s trademark catchphrases is “Wahoo”, which Bandai...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Neo: The World Ends with You hits the Epic Games Store next week

Square Enix has announced that the PC version of Neo: The World Ends with You will be released via the Epic Games Store next week. Pre-orders are now open ahead of the game’s September 28 PC release date. The sequel to the 2007 Nintendo DS RPG The World Ends with...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
thecentraltrend.com

How to make more of what games offer

Minecraft is a game that almost everyone knows. With it being the most purchased game in history with two-hundred thirty-eight million copies sold, you can expect it to have a large community of people who play the game. With a large community comes sub-communities; some examples would be those who like survival versus creative or playing multiplayer versus single player.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Alan Wake Remastered has been rated for Nintendo Switch in Brazil

A Nintendo Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered has today been classified in Brazil. The country’s classification body rated the game for Nintendo’s console on Monday alongside the recently confirmed PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions. Contacted by VGC about any plans it might have to...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Nearly 500 Xbox and Dreamcast prototypes plus unreleased games have been uncovered

Another large batch of pre-release prototypes have been uncovered and made available online by preservation group Hidden Palace. This is the third wave of releases from what the group is calling Project Deluge, which is in the process of releasing a huge number of prototype and beta versions of games gathered over the years.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy