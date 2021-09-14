CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs adds new State Fair food: a fried frank, smothered in mac and cheese

By Sarah Blaskovich
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its 79-year history, the newest dish from Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs requires a fork. You’ll need that fork — plus two hands and a bunch of napkins — to eat their new Dallas Hot Bird Dog at the State Fair of Texas. It’s a smoked turkey hot dog, battered and fried, then split open, topped with mac and cheese, sprinkled with fried jalapeños, and drizzled with Cholula hot sauce.

