CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The 25 best GameCube games you need to revisit

videogameschronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate its 20th birthday, we’re running down the 25 best GameCube games, as decided by VGC’s panel of experts. In 2001 Nintendo released a new console. But despite the hype, it never ended up selling in as enormous numbers as the company had hoped. That console was the outlandish...

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Life

Hardware Classics: Nintendo GameCube

In celebration of the GameCube's 20th birthday, we're republishing this look back at Nintendo’s little box of tricks... In many ways, the GameCube was a console out of time, arguably arriving too late (or perhaps too early) to realise its true potential. We can look back now and appreciate its quirks, admire its design and excellent software library, and lust after the variants that never made it to western shores, but in the early 2000s it was a big, defiantly colourful block with a chunky handle at a time when sleek multimedia units were all the rage. It was a square peg in the round hole, an embarrassingly sore thumb that stood out against the laser-targeted ‘cool’ of the competition. It’s not by accident that the decade-long period straddling the millennium is looked back on as the ‘PlayStation generation’.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Xbox's Phil Spencer Reveals His Favourite GameCube Game

As you may have noticed, today marks 20 years since the Nintendo GameCube launched in Japan and we (along with the rest of the internet) have been getting all nostalgic for Nintendo's purple box. As is customary on these significant anniversaries (or any anniversary when it comes to social media...
FIFA
Engadget

The GameCube games we still love, 20 years later

2001 was quite a memorable time in gaming. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto III, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Final Fantasy X. It was also the year Xbox made its debut, while the Sega Dreamcast bowed out. But while all that was going on Nintendo was still going strong, releasing the Game Boy Advance in March of that year and a new home system in September. The GameCube was quite a console, an adorable box with a great wireless controller and fun add-ons like the Game Boy Player.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Nintendo Games#Game Console#Nintendo 3ds#Video Game#Vgc#Sony#Microsoft#Konami#Solid Snake#Super Smash Bros Brawl#Hudson Soft#Japanese#Optimus#Megatron#Transformers#Activision#American Wasteland#Viewtiful Joe 1 2#Playstation
CNET

All the best PS5 games you can play now

Here's the bad news: Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok both got pushed to 2022. The good news? The PlayStation 5 still has some excellent games, including the new and shiny Deathloop. When the PS5 turns one in November, games like Battlefield and Guardians of the Galaxy will be added to its library too.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Link in Soulcalibur II: The GameCube’s Best Third-Party Crossover

Nintendo-exclusive crossover content started to become more common for multiplatform titles released during the GameCube era. With three console competitors vying for attention. Since Nintendo’s IPs were and still are incredibly iconic, the GameCube releases of certain titles could really stand out from their PlayStation 2 and Xbox versions just by incorporating iconography and characters from those IPs. Some noteworthy examples include Fight Night Round 2, which added Super Punch-Out’s version of Little Mac as a playable character in the GameCube version, as well as SSX on Tour and NBA Street V3, both of which bizarrely pitted Mario, Luigi, and Peach against realistic athletes. None of these cameos, however, could quite compare to the magic of seeing The Legend of Zelda’s Link dueling with skilled weapon specialists in Soulcalibur II, one of Namco’s all-time greatest fighting games.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Nintendo GameCube Video Game Console Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Here’s a Custom Portable Version

The Nintendo GameCube was first released in Japan on September 14, 2001, and it celebrates its 20th anniversary today. This was Nintendo’s sixth-generation of home video game consoles and successor to the Nintendo 64. It went head to head with the Sony’s PlayStation 2 and Microsoft’s Xbox at the time, with the GameCube controller standing out the most as well as extensive software library. Read more to see how one gamer created a custom portable version that can be taken anywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The GameCube was, and still is, a treasure trove

It feels like we were just reminiscing about the Super Nintendo on its 30th anniversary, and today, fans are buzzing about another cherished Nintendo console celebrating a milestone birthday. It’s been 20 short years since the GameCube debuted in Japan. Even though the PlayStation 2 was an undeniable powerhouse and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Capcom
vg247.com

Metroid Dread trailer tells you everything you need to know about the game

For people unfamiliar with Metroid games, this new trailer provides a nice overview of the game and the series in general, while also showing off some of the action. Taking place on the planet ZDR, Samus will explore enemy-filled labyrinths in the underbelly of the planet, which features distinct areas such as caves, magma chambers, ancient forests, and underwater environments.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

7 reasons why the GameCube was (and still is) one of the best systems for the Zelda series

Every generation of Nintendo game consoles has been home to at least one form of advancement for the Zelda series. Those average of five or six years at a time produce memorable content that the fans love and continue to love. But some generations have meant more for Zelda than others. The era of the GameCube was one of the greatest the fans have ever seen.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Xbox Games with Gold October 2021: Everything you need to know

We might still be a few weeks from finding out what the Xbox Games with Gold offering for October 2021 will be but we're still hopelessly excited. There have been countless disappointing months recently but September delivered a decent offering. Here's what we know about the Xbox Games with Gold...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Nintendo GameCube has the best exclusive game library, period

Today is the 20th anniversary of the release of the Nintendo GameCube, a system with a complicated legacy. Despite having a lot going for it on paper, it was up against stiff competition in the early 2000s. Sony and Microsoft were both moving the industry forward with the PlayStation 2 and Xbox respectively. Games like Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Halo felt more mature next to Nintendo’s typically colorful fare. The sales numbers ultimately tell the story, with the GameCube moving 21.74 million units versus the PS2’s 155 million.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Need More Games? Xbox Game Pass Has You Covered in Latter-September 2021

Need a greater variety of games in your collection and are a member of Xbox Game Pass? Microsoft has overnight confirmed a range of new games which will be available to add to your library on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC over the coming weeks. Want to know more about them? Keep scrolling down!
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Sega and Atlus are set to announce ‘a new RPG’ at Tokyo Game Show

Sega is set to announce a new RPG during its Tokyo Game Show live stream on October 1, a new listing on the TGS website has claimed. The live stream is set to take place at 10pm Japan time (2pm BST / 9am ET) and will also include content from Atlus, the subsidiary responsible for the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei games.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Underrated Strategy Games For PC You Need To Play

If you’re a hardcore RTS fan, you’ve probably played all the big games like Age of Empires and Command & Conquer to death. Fortunately, there are countless underrated PC strategy games out there just waiting to be played. Here are a few great PC strategy games that are often overlooked.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

THQ Nordic is giving away two classic PC games for free

THQ is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away two PC games on Steam for free. Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, which is usually $19.99 / £17.99, and Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition, which is usually $9.99 / £6.99, are both free until September 23. Players who claim their games before...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy