CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Apple Cofounder Announces Space Junk Company

By bcadmin
Bolivar Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne more tech entrepreneur has plans to enter the private space exploration circuit, but in a somewhat different way from the initiatives we’ve seen so far with billionaires Jeff Bezos, with Blue Origin, Elon Musk, with SpaceX, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic. Apple technology company co-founder Steve Wozniak is expected to give more details later this week on his Privateer Space company, which, it seems, will have the goal of dealing with space junk.

www.bolivarcom.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Question Only Elon Musk Can Answer

On the day that SpaceX’s first space tourists launched, Elon Musk was there at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to see them off, cheering as the private astronauts walked to the Teslas that would take them to suit up. And after they landed safely, having orbited Earth about 45 times, Musk was there again to congratulate them in person.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UN chief rips into billionaires Bezos and Branson for ‘joyriding in space’ while billions starve on Earth

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the General Assembly on Tuesday tore into billionaires for joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.Mr Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and the poor in his opening speech and said a "malady of mistrust" is spreading across the globe as people strive to bring food to the table."I am here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened or more divided," he said.Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX crewmember has colorful response to first view of Earth

A new video shared by SpaceX’s first all-civilian crew captures their look of awe as they peer out of the spacecraft’s cupola for the first time to see the magnificent sight of Earth 357 miles (575 kilometers) below. Tweeted by crewmate Dr. Sian Proctor and retweeted by SpaceX CEO Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Wozniak
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
The Independent

Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief's red glare

Space, we have an equity problem.When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday.In his opening speech to the General Assembly, a grim Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and poor with “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth ”In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space on private rockets that their companies built, gathering worldwide attention in their short trips that didn’t make...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?. I...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Junk#Space Exploration#Blue Origin#Virgin Galactic#Privateer Space#Desktop Metal#Chinese
CNET

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission delivers first magical images from orbit

The crew of the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, which left Earth on Wednesday, has now spent a full day in space, sleeping, eating and even betting on sports matches. But besides a teaser video of the transparent cupola outfitted on the Crew Dragon's nose, we haven't seen too much from inside the cramped confines of their temporary orbital home.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Wipro Announces Co-innovation Space with Google Cloud

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore, India. Marketing Technology News: Granite Announces Vice President of Transformation. “We are pleased to be furthering our partnership with Wipro to provide our customers with...
BUSINESS
lanereport.com

Sierra Space, Space Tango announce business partnership

LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, and LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sierra Space and Space Tango are joining forces to make manufacturing more accessible and available in space, opening up new market opportunities in low-Earth orbit (LEO). The new space economy will include partners from several sectors, including technology, materials, and biomedical industries. This key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
stockxpo.com

Apple Stumbles on September Announcement Event

AAPL, Financial) September announcement event sent shares tumbling for the second time in less than a week’s time. The company’s overstylized production highlighted dozens of incremental updates across the iPad, Watch and iPhone families that failed to send shares prices skyward. The event showed off Apple’s tried and true device...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy