Apple Cofounder Announces Space Junk Company
One more tech entrepreneur has plans to enter the private space exploration circuit, but in a somewhat different way from the initiatives we’ve seen so far with billionaires Jeff Bezos, with Blue Origin, Elon Musk, with SpaceX, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic. Apple technology company co-founder Steve Wozniak is expected to give more details later this week on his Privateer Space company, which, it seems, will have the goal of dealing with space junk.www.bolivarcom.com
