CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Fed May Have Nailed Its Transitory Inflation Diagnosis

By Charles Sizemore
moneyandmarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re bought anything in recent months, you’ve noticed prices were higher. The official Consumer Price Index for July showed inflation popping by a full 5.4% over the last 12 months. And producer prices, which are often a precursor to consumer prices, are rising at an even faster clip. The...

moneyandmarkets.com

Comments / 6

Related
CNN

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed may hint at ending stimulus, but no big moves expected

Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus. The growing consensus is that the much-anticipated first step will not be announced until November and ultimately begin in December. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still provide details on the plans to start to taper the massive bond buying program that kept the US financial market from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision at 1800 GMT, after which Powell will hold a press conference where he certainly will be asked to elaborate on the bank's tapering schedule.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Producer Price Index#Consumer Price Index#Federal Reserve Chair#U S Treasury#Green Zone Fortunes#Cnbc#Bloomberg#Fox Business
usf.edu

The Fed Says Inflation Is Hotter Than Expected — But It Should Cool Next Year

Federal Reserve policymakers now think inflation will run hotter than previously expected this year, but the central bank still believes price hikes will moderate in 2022 as pandemic pressures fade. At the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, members of the Fed's rate-setting committee predicted an annual inflation rate...
BUSINESS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Fed weighs rate hikes in 2022 as economy, inflation pick up

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases as soon as November and complete the process by mid-2022, after officials revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year. Powell, explaining the U.S. central bank’s first steps toward withdrawing emergency pandemic support...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
actionforex.com

Fed stands pat, tapering may soon be warranted

Fed kept monetary policy unchanged as expected. Federal funds rate is held at 0-0.25%. The target range will be maintained “until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.”
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Fed likely to open bond-buying ‘taper’ door, but hedge on outlook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected to clear the way on Wednesday for reductions to its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent coronavirus pandemic is weighing more on the economic outlook. Fed policymakers, who are wrapping up...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed warns of 'severe damage' if senators allow debt default

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve called on lawmakers to raise the nation's borrowing limit urgently on Wednesday, warning that failure to pay government debts would do "severe damage" to the economy. Powell warned that "no one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure" by the United States to service its debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
Reuters

FOMC teases start of taper "soon"

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases “soon” and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected, with nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers projecting borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022. The actions, which...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dimon: If Inflation Rages, Fed May Have to Act Severely

Jamie Dimon, the vaunted chief executive of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, says that if inflation rages, the Federal Reserve next year may have to tighten policy big-time. Fed officials have indicated they are likely to begin tapering the central bank’s bond buying late...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy