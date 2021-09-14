CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

By Sarah Knieser
obsev.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.

www.obsev.com

Comments / 303

Kimberly Thomas Collins
9d ago

Wow! Really? If I couldn’t trust my husband to talk to any other woman on the phone I surely wouldn’t share it on social media! I don’t believe in trolling his phone or social media accounts because I trust him and I sure wouldn’t appreciate him doing that too me. If I can’t trust him I don’t need to be married to him plain and simple.

Reply(30)
210
robert w
9d ago

this is what passes for journalism now. remember when journalists smoked cigs drank whiskey and didn't stop digging at corruption even when their lives were threatened? today they just repeat what the ap puts out and stamps their name on it pretending they had to work for their parroted story. journalism doesn't exist anymore.

Reply(14)
118
ChangedMoFO
9d ago

What a moron… but it would be ok for you to talk to other men on the phone… but it would be for work right? Please stfu already

Reply(1)
55
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Podcast#Relationship Advice#Ring#Tiktok
viralhatch.com

Military Wife ‘Stunned’ When A Man Said This After Seeing Her Shirt

Facebook user Casey Carpenter recently posted this online after a man “caught her off guard” in a grocery store by commenting on the USMC sweatshirt she was wearing. I went to Kroger tonight wearing one of my husband’s sweatshirts. I got in line to check out and the man in front of me asked if the sweatshirt was mine. I said ‘oh no, it’s my husband’s.’ It caught me pretty off guard, to say the least.
RELATIONSHIPS
theplaidhorse.com

My Husband Drove Me to See My Boyfriend

I met him four years ago. It didn’t matter that I was already married many years. I stood in front of where he was and waited for him to acknowledge me. When he turned around to face me after I called out his name, he came closer and looked deep into my eyes and held my gaze. I could only stand there with my mouth agape. Those eyes were the same eyes that had beckoned me when I saw his picture. I knew I had to seek him out. I was finally able to speak to my boyfriend. “Do you know you’re beautiful?” I asked him twice. He studied me with a quizzical look, intensely listening to my every word.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
viralhatch.com

Grandma ‘keeps falling out of wheelchair’, so daughter installs camera

Mannie Graham’s life in the nursing home was supposed to be peaceful and surrounded with love and care. This 98-year-old lady was admitted to the nursing home with promises that she will miss nothing and she will be under constant care and support. It turned out those promises were not quite true.
TECHNOLOGY
centralrecorder.com

Ring Camera Alerts A Woman About Danger | Viral Video

With staggering fire ravaging towards a woman’s house, the kind neighbor walked in as the savior to help her. He believed his heroic deed would surely save the woman from the clutches of the fire. Recently, Jaffy Creeks have shared a TikTok video that went viral. Jaffy with over 91K...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopCrush

Couple Teaches Wedding No-Show Guests Lesson With Expensive Bill

Attending a wedding can be seriously expensive when you consider the gift, travel and lodging costs, as well as the time that goes into the event. However, it looks like the alternative can be pretty pricey, too. That's what several guests who no-showed a destination wedding might be learning soon after a happy couple wrote up $120 invoices for each unused seat.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
B93

Lady Friend Hugs My Husband All The Time… He Says ‘They Are Huggers

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Guys, we have a certain couple that comes over all the time and we hang out with. Well, I've been noticing that the lady FRIEND always HUGS my HUSBAND. I mean always. I asked my husband if he noticed this as well and he said...'THEY ARE HUGGERS!' He says the guy hugs you sometimes. I don't know why it bothers me, but I guess I should leave it alone??
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Amomama

Mom Gets Angry Letter from Her Seven-Year-Old Daughter for Interrupting Her TV Time

No one likes to be disturbed when watching their favorite TV show, which was the reason a little girl gave her mom a piece of her mind after she was asked to turn the TV off. Kids love to have fun all the time, and sometimes, they could permit a little distraction here and there, but not when their favorite TV show is on. The story of a little girl's response to her "disturbing mom" has set social media users rolling with laughter.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy