Trend or tragic anomaly? Ohio AG weighs in on area's recent swell of officer-involved shootings
MANSFIELD — The state’s top law enforcement officer said recent officer-involved shootings in Richland and Knox counties “warrant observation,” but they don’t necessarily represent a developing trend. Attorney General Dave Yost offered insight into officer-involved shootings during a recent exclusive interview with Richland Source. There have been five officer-involved shootings...www.knoxpages.com
Comments / 0