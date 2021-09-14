CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

September 11th: The 2 Scientific Causes for the Fall of the World Trade Center Towers

By bcadmin
Bolivar Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 11 September 2001, two Boeing aircraft 767 collided with the Twin Towers, which with their 102 floors were the tallest buildings in New York. The first plane reached the North Tower at 8am 56 in the morning. The building caught fire for 102 minutes and then only 11h11 in the morning, it collapsed, collapsing in just 28 seconds.

www.bolivarcom.com

Comments / 49

Matt Hinds
8d ago

yeah. if a plane hit it that means one side would've been weakened far more than the other. they would have toppled over. no amount of "science" will be able to argue that. besides. nothing hit building 7 yet it still collapsed in freefall.

Reply(19)
12
da chairs
8d ago

What about those 45 degree angle cuts into the steal towards the bottom floors?? Where’s the science on that??

Reply(3)
3
Evangelos Katsioulis
8d ago

The 2 Scientific Causes for the Fall of the World Trade Center Towers - THEY ARE CALLED 767 AIRPLANES 🤦‍♂️

Reply
4
Related
Curbed

The World Trade Center, Before, During, and After

I first became aware of Minoru Yamasaki’s work in the summer of 2001, when I was standing at the foot of the World Trade Center wondering how it could be that I had just graduated with a degree in architecture and I had no idea who had designed the Twin Towers. Fifteen years later, well into my career as a contemporary artist, I started working on this book, uncertain about the practice of making physical objects after seeing so much art work damaged during Hurricane Sandy. I began with the idea of writing generally, but almost immediately arrived at the idea of looking at Yamasaki’s work more closely. It was then that I came to appreciate how extraordinary his story really was. Not only that his two best-known projects — the Pruitt-Igoe Apartments in St. Louis and the World Trade Center in New York — were both destroyed on national television, but also how his unorthodox interpretation of modernism has been relegated to the margins of American architecture history. I wanted to capture his story somehow, but not in a traditional mode of architectural storytelling. I wanted to write about architecture in a way that felt closer to how I experienced it, and the only way to do that was to include myself in the narrative. The following excerpt from Sandfuture includes episodes from my own experience of 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy, spliced together with biographical passages from Yamasaki’s early life and his time working as the lead architect of the World Trade Center.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Meredith woman recalls escape from World Trade Center

MEREDITH – Among the volunteers laying out flags in Hesky Park and joining fellow townspeople in remembering the Sept. 11 attacks was one woman who was at the World Trade Center that day 20 years ago. Karen Truberg was working on the 62nd floor of the North Tower and safely...
MEREDITH, NH
Newswise

Engineering students still learning from collapse of World Trade Center

Newswise — Twenty years later, engineering students continue to learn from the structural factors that contributed to the collapse of World Trade Center buildings following the airplane impacts on 9/11. “The World Trade Center was a brilliant design,” said Barzin Mobasher, an Arizona State University civil engineering professor who includes...
SCIENCE
Rogersville Review

Remembering the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center

Among the more indelible images to emerge from the terrorist attacks on September 11 are the photographs and video footage of two airplanes flying into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. At 8:46 a.m. on the morning of September 11, 2001, five hijackers...
TRADE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Center#Mit#Nist
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of One World Trade Center

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we look back at the design of One World Trade Center. Controversial nearly every step of the way, from its design to its height, and the political and real estate backstory behind it. One World Trade Center nonetheless paved new ground in terms of designing for security and sustainability in a new century. The building was planned as early as 2003, and construction began in 2006. A 20-ton slab of granite, inscribed with the phrase “the enduring spirit of freedom,” was laid as the cornerstone of One World Trade Center in 2004 by Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The building opened in November 2014. Here are 10 secrets and fun facts about One World Trade Center, an office building, New York City tourist destination and a tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAVY News 10

World Trade Center Sphere symbolizes peace and strength

Twenty years ago, the bronze sculpture sitting in the World Trade Center plaza was a popular sight to see. The Twin Towers collapsed around the sphere. It’s battle scars, dents and holes are still visible. On this anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Mike Burke said the globe has even more significance.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
CBS New York

Fighter Jet Intercepts Small Plane Flying Over NYC After Biden’s UN Speech

NEW YORK (CBS New York) — An F-16 fighter jet seen soaring through the Manhattan skies on Tuesday afternoon was sent to intercept a single-engine Cessna plane that entered a restricted flying area, according to NORAD. The incident happened around 2 p.m., several hours after President Biden spoke at the United Nations. The incident is now under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CBS2. There are fighter jets flying around super low around Manhattan pic.twitter.com/SdZeAUkOB5 — Dan Kim (@koreanjohndoe) September 21, 2021 NORAD reports that the plane was escorted out of the area without incident. Many New Yorkers were concerned after spotting the fighter jet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy