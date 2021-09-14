Editorial: Changing the world — and public education — begins with civil discourse

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who had more than a few experiences with ignorance and hate, once observed that a person has very little morally persuasive power with those “who can feel your underlying contempt.” His lesson: that “unarmed truth” and “unconditional love” will always prevail in the end. Yet how many of us truly follow such guidance regularly? There are times on this very page when we, too, get a bit irritable and, instead of seeking to persuade our readers respectfully and courteously, show a measure of scorn toward those who do not share our convictions. The temptation of vitriol can be great when, for example, a sitting U.S. president suggests your city is the “worst in the USA.”