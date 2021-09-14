CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Museum of Germany refuses to return dinosaur fossil taken illegally from Brazil

By bcadmin
Bolivar Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exotic fossil of the Ubirajara jubatus, the first dinosaur in the aviary found with its feathers preserved in Latin America, will not return to Brazil. Despite evidence that the specimen had been illegally taken abroad, the Karlsruhe Museum of Natural History announced that the material will remain in Germany.

www.bolivarcom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bolivar Commercial

New Brazilian pterosaur draws attention to bizarre crest

Scientists have identified a new pterosaur that inhabited, over 100 millions of years ago, a Brazilian Northeast region. He lived more precisely in the region of chapada perform Araripe, known for the great diversity of electronic quality of fossils, among operating system states of Pernambuco, Piau electronic Cear, with dozens of discovered species.
SCIENCE
KEYT

Germany says China has refused port stopover by warship

BERLIN (AP) — Germany said China has rejected a planned stopover of a German warship in a Chinese port. The frigate left Germany last month for a tour of the Indo-Pacific region as part of the German government’s effort to increase its activities there. A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday that “after some consideration, China has decided that it does not want a port visit from the German frigate Bayern.” She added that Germany had “taken note of that.” Part of Germany’s recently announced new Indo-Pacific strategy includes an emphasis on free passage for ships, particularly through the Strait of Malacca that links the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.
EUROPE
Hyperallergic

The First Museum Exhibition of Brazilian Modernist Photography Outside Brazil

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Tucked apart from the maze of Modernist superstars on MoMA’s fifth floor, Fotoclubismo: Brazilian Modernist Photography, 1946-1964 is easy to miss—but it shouldn’t be. This one-room exhibition comprises over 60 striking photographs taken by members of São Paulo’s Foto-Cine Clube Bandeirante (FCCB), a group of amateur photographers whose work was nonetheless at the vanguard of postwar modernism. If you’re wondering why you’ve never heard of the FCCB, it is likely because Fotoclubismo is “the first museum exhibition of Brazilian modernist photography outside of Brazil,” as the press release states. This long-overdue acknowledgment of the FCCB’s “unforgettable achievements” is a reminder that Modernism was not a uniquely European phenomenon; while the photographs in Fotoclubismo are clearly in dialogue with the greats of the Western avant-garde, they make their own contributions to the medium.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Museum#Germans#Specialized#Cretaceous Research#Brazilians#Google#Journal#Mcti#Norte
t2conline.com

The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico

12,000 Haitian migrants crossed the boarder into Texas Thursday. 14,000 more today. They expect an additional 8,000 migrants to arrive in the coming days. They are flooding into the Texas border cities and causing a crisis. So far 35,000 Haitians have come to America and are hanging out. How are they going to be fed or housed? Are they being checked for COVID…..NO. Are they being vaccinated…NO.
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Flying dragon’ may have existed in Chile, scientists find

Scientists have found evidence a “flying dragon” - known to have roamed the skies of the northern hemisphere - also set foot in Chile. The dinosaur belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago.A fossil of this so-called flying dragon has been discovered in the Atacama Desert in the South American country.It is the first time evidence of the Jurassic-era reptile - which had a long tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth - has been found in the southern hemisphere. The fossil in Chile was discovered by Osvaldo Rojas, the director of...
SCIENCE
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture: The Toaleans

By Adam Brumm, Adhi Oktaviana, Akin Duli, Basran Burhan, Cosimo Posth, Selina Carlhoff, The Conversation. In 2015, archaeologists from the University of Hasanuddin in Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, uncovered the skeleton of a woman buried in a limestone cave. Studies revealed the person from Leang Panninge, or "Bat Cave," was 17 or 18 years old when she died some 7,200 years ago.
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Nazis Stole This Historic Shield From Czechoslovakia. The Philadelphia Museum of Art Is Returning It.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will restitute a 16th-century ceremonial shield that was confiscated by the Nazis during World War II to the Czech Republic. The shield is attributed to Italian Renaissance artist Girolamo di Tommaso da Treviso and depicts a Roman battle scene. It once belonged to Archduke Franz Ferdinand, scholars have recently found, and was later confiscated by the Nazis after the regime annexed Czechoslovakia between 1938 and 1939. The object, dated from 1535, entered the Philadelphia Museum’s collection in 1976, when it was gifted by Carl Otto Kretzschmar von Kienbusch, a New York tobacco industry magnate, who had acquired it in...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy