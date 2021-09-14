Museum of Germany refuses to return dinosaur fossil taken illegally from Brazil

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Tucked apart from the maze of Modernist superstars on MoMA’s fifth floor, Fotoclubismo: Brazilian Modernist Photography, 1946-1964 is easy to miss—but it shouldn’t be. This one-room exhibition comprises over 60 striking photographs taken by members of São Paulo’s Foto-Cine Clube Bandeirante (FCCB), a group of amateur photographers whose work was nonetheless at the vanguard of postwar modernism. If you’re wondering why you’ve never heard of the FCCB, it is likely because Fotoclubismo is “the first museum exhibition of Brazilian modernist photography outside of Brazil,” as the press release states. This long-overdue acknowledgment of the FCCB’s “unforgettable achievements” is a reminder that Modernism was not a uniquely European phenomenon; while the photographs in Fotoclubismo are clearly in dialogue with the greats of the Western avant-garde, they make their own contributions to the medium.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO