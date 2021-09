A Greeley man is arrested on charges of stalking and domestic violence. Evans Police say they found Luiz Melendez on the roof of an apartment building adjacent to the one where his ex-wife lives along Glendale Avenue last week. Officers say Melendez, who’s a known gang member, did not comply with their requests to come down, and instead, jumped from rooftop to rooftop before dropping to street level, where he tried to flee on foot. Police say he tossed a gun along the way. He was ultimately subdued with a stun-gun and arrested. Police say he was also in possession of meth. He’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO