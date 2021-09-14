Sony Permanently Shuts Down Older LittleBigPlanet Servers!
After years of failing to find themselves an effective PlayStation mascot, Sony eventually stuck with Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet. By and large, it seems to be the one that fans have most attached themselves to. Yes, LittleBigPlanet has been arguably one of the system’s biggest exclusive franchises ever since it originally made its debut on the PS3. – Following an official Twitter post by Sony, however, all good things must come to an end, and after months of problems, they have finally confirmed that they have permanently shut down pretty much all of its old servers for the game.www.eteknix.com
