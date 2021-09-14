Sony Permanently Shuts Down Older LittleBigPlanet Servers!

While Steam undoubtedly represents one of the biggest gaming portals available on the PC platform, it does come with a pretty notable flaw. Namely, that if you fancy playing something, you have to wait for the game to download and install before you can try it out. Not so much of a problem if you have a decent internet connection, but for those who don’t, this frustratingly leaves you in a position of having to effectively preempt what your passing gaming mood/s might be. However, following a new patent issued by Valve, something very interesting might be on the way. Namely, a new filing system that will allow people to start playing Steam games even while they’re still being downloaded!

