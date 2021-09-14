CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Week 2 college football panic meter: How worried should Ohio State, FSU and Notre Dame be?

By Adam Rittenberg
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot in college football, where slow or shaky starts to seasons send fans into a frenzy. Ohio State on Saturday lost its first regular-season game under third-year coach Ryan Day, and first at home since 2017. After Steve Sarkisian's promising debut against Louisiana, Texas got steamrollered by former Southwest Conference rival Arkansas. Sarkisian's old team, USC, made too many familiar mistakes in a 42-28 loss to Stanford, which had nearly been shut out the week before against Kansas State. Sarkisian's other former team, Washington, continued to look mostly punchless on offense in falling to 0-2.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Brock Purdy

Comments / 0

Community Policy