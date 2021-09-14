Week 2 college football panic meter: How worried should Ohio State, FSU and Notre Dame be?

Not in college football, where slow or shaky starts to seasons send fans into a frenzy. Ohio State on Saturday lost its first regular-season game under third-year coach Ryan Day, and first at home since 2017. After Steve Sarkisian's promising debut against Louisiana, Texas got steamrollered by former Southwest Conference rival Arkansas. Sarkisian's old team, USC, made too many familiar mistakes in a 42-28 loss to Stanford, which had nearly been shut out the week before against Kansas State. Sarkisian's other former team, Washington, continued to look mostly punchless on offense in falling to 0-2.