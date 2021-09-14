CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi Teases Smart Glasses Concept with MicroLED Display & 5MP Camera

By Scott Hayden
Road to VR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese tech giant Xiaomi unveiled its first pair of smart glasses today, sensibly called Xiaomi Smart Glasses. They aren’t a product you can buy for now, as the company calls the concept device “an engineer’s look into an advanced future.” With the world’s largest smartphone manufacture expressing interest though, it may mean we’ll be hearing a lot more about consumer smart glasses in the years to come.

