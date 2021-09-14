NVIDIA Responds to Database Leak, Inclusion of FFVII Remake is Speculative
NVIDIA has released a response in relation to the massive GeForce NOW database leak that occurred. The NVIDIA database leak included a massive list of titles that many believed confirmed for potential PC releases, such as FFVII Remake, Bayonetta 3, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and more. While some of these titles have already released for consoles, others are currently in development or not yet confirmed. [Thanks, wcctech!]www.siliconera.com
Comments / 0