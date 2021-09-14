Borderlands 3 celebrates its birthday with mini-events and free cosmetics

In a new Dying Light 2 developer diary, Techland explains how it created the nearly 200 weapons players will have access to in the game. Like the first game, the emphasis will be on melee weapons with a few ranged options, but as the sequel is set 20 years later, the changes to post-apocalyptic society have also impacted what weapons survivors use to fight the zombies. Most notably, there’s been a transition away from the straightforward blades and wrenches of the original Dying Light toward more makeshift weapons cobbled together from scraps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO