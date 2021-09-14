Borderlands 3 celebrates its birthday with mini-events and free cosmetics
Gearbox Software has kicked off two mini-events in Borderlands 3 and is giving away some free cosmetics to celebrate the game’s second birthday. To start, the Loot Monster Mayhem event is back until September 15th at 8:59 a.m. PT. During this event, Loot variant enemies will have an increased spawn rate and the Bekah Assault Rifle and the Earworm Assault Rifle will be available in the loot pool. Additionally, players can get some free legendary items from Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine.egmnow.com
