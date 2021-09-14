CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things we learned from Bengals’ opening win over the Vikings

By Nick Manchester
Cincy Jungle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, Zac Taylor won the season opener. It was closer than it should have been. The Cincinnati Bengals had a 21-7 lead in the third quarter, but a controversial fourth down call helped the Minnesota Vikings start a comeback. Just when it looked like the Vikings...

www.cincyjungle.com

