CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid praises LB Nick Bolton after NFL debut

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S267P_0bvVXKdx00

Kansas City Chiefs rookie LB Nick Bolton made his first career start on Sunday

Bolton played an increased number of snaps against the Cleveland Browns because of LB Willie Gay Jr.’s absence due to injury. The former University of Missouri standout registered seven total tackles in the game, tying DB Juan Thornhill and CB L’Jarius Sneed for the team lead. He also notched a tackle for loss in his debut.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid had high praise for Bolton’s performance in his regular-season debut.

“I thought Nick (Bolton) did a pretty good job,” Reid said. “He had a couple of real secure tackles that were important for us. It looked like mentally he was able to digest everything they threw at him, and if he did make a mistake, he fixed it the second time around. On defense, if you’re a repeat offender that can be a tough deal on the defense, so he’s been good with that and he was good with that in the game too.”

Bolton saw quite a few snaps during training camp and the preseason due to injuries to players like Willie Gay Jr. and Anthony Hitchens. Those increased repetitions seemed to have him prepared for a roller-coaster game against the Browns in Week 1.

The ability to adjust mid-game and learn from your mistakes is crucial in this league. But to see Bolton make a few key plays too, that’s just icing on the cake for Kansas City. With Gay Jr. out a minimum of two more weeks, the team will continue to rely on the rookie to fill in on defense. There’s plenty of room for growth, but this was hardly a bad start to his NFL career.

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

‘It was insane’: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid credit crowd for role in win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs give credit where credit is due. Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes both said it wasn’t just the play calling and forced Cleveland turnovers that elevated the Chiefs to victory Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both coach and player acknowledged the...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs’ Andy Reid makes perplexing comment about Juan Thornhill

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s comments about Juan Thornhill is very odd. After suffering their first loss of the season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid makes a strange comment about not playing safety Juan Thornhill more. Reid said that Daniel Sorensen had the better camp over...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid says Nnadi, Mathieu and Clark are ready for Ravens game

As bad as it sometimes looked for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense during their Week 1 victory against the Cleveland Browns, they had a pretty good excuse for not playing at their best. Safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark were game-day inactives, which caught some observers off guard....
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes acknowledge impact of two crucial turnovers

The defensive woes will rightfully be the story of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens; that side of the ball’s performance may be as bad as we’ve ever seen from the unit under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. However, the offense has had to overcome a defensive...
NFL
The Spun

Trial Date Is Set For Andy Reid’s Son, Britt Reid

A trial date has been set for Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. His trial stems from a driving while intoxicated charge he received on Feb. 4 prior to Super Bowl LV. The Kansas City Star reported that Reid’s trial date is set for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid can make NFL history with win vs. Ravens on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is approaching a unique piece of NFL history, something that no other coach has ever accomplished before. With a win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Reid can become the first coach in NFL history to reach 100 wins with two separate teams. During Reid’s 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid won 140 games. In Year 9 with Kansas City, Reid is knocking on the door with 99 combined regular-season and postseason wins.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid provides injury updates on 5 Chiefs to start the week

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had “nothing to report” regarding injuries after their 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. He did mention a couple of players got “nicked up but not bad.”. Reid provided greater clarity on those players when he greeted the media on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Missouri#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Lb Willie Gay Jr#Cb#Chiefs Hc Andy Reid#Browns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides latest status update on DB Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided the latest update on the status of DB Tyrann Mathieu on Friday. Mathieu, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Sept. 1 remains in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He didn’t practice for the third consecutive day on Friday, missing the entire practice week leading up to the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Andy Reid said Tyrann Mathieu is still in the COVID protocol as of Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that — as of his Noon press availability on Wednesday ahead of the team’s first game against the Cleveland Browns — safety Tyrann Mathieu is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Mathieu was first reported to be in the COVID protocol on September...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media in a Zoom conference call Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns. Reid used his opening statement to highlight the plays of defensive backs Juan Thornhill — who caused Nick Chubb’s third-quarter fumble — and Daniel Sorensen, who had a shoestring tackle of sorts on quarterback Baker Mayfield as he threw what became an interception in the hands of Mike Hughes.
NFL
kslsports.com

Chiefs’ Reid Deflects Attention As He Approaches NFL History

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Good luck getting Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid to ruminate on the fact that he’s nearing NFL history, just one win away from becoming the first to reach 100 with two different franchises. The answer you’ll get is pretty standard whenever such topics arise.
NFL
PennLive.com

Kansas City coach Andy Reid about to make NFL history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Good luck getting Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid to ruminate on the fact that he’s nearing NFL history, just one win away from becoming the first to reach 100 with two different franchises. The answer you’ll get is pretty standard whenever such topics arise.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy