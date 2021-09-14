CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninth-generation iPad might be unveiled at iPhone 13 event, claims leaker

Cover picture for the articleA sketchy report from Chinese social media claims that Apple has the ninth-generation iPad ready to go, and it might see the light of day in its "California streaming" event. Ahead of Apple's September 14 reveal of the iPhone 13, a new report says that the event will also feature the announcement of a revised ninth generation iPad. Or, it says, failing that, the new iPad will be in a future Apple event.

