MIAMI — A fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people, officials said. Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina, 20, was arrested Wednesday, but his name was not included when Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference that afternoon to announce three arrests on multiple charges. She said then that there could be other co-conspirators in the case.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO