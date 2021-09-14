CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vistara names Kannan CEO; Thng to return to SIA

Cover picture for the articleVistara will undergo a change of chief executives, with Vinod Kannan to supersede Leslie Thng as the leader of the joint venture between Air India/Singapore Airlines. Following four years at the helm of Vistara, Thng will return to a senior role at SIA, says Vistara. The change will be effective...

