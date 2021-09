The University of Tennessee Symphony Orchestra will present the American premiere of Emilie Mayer's Symphony No.4 in B minor, Sunday, September 19th at 4pm. The concert will be presented in Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building, which is located on the UTK campus and will be open to the public, masks required. However, if one is not comfortable attending a live event, a livestream option is available and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/9869375/events/9810057.

