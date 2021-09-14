CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Magnificence of Chance the Rapper

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife as an artist in the not-so-roaring 2020s hasn’t been easy. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causing tour postponements and cancellations, the music industry has truly taken a hit. However, 2021 has one silver lining: Filmmakers and musicians are still creating, even if they can’t always hit the road to promote their work.

Rottentomatoes.com

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong"... According to Chance the Rapper

Music superstar Chance the Rapper has been calling us out for years over certain Tomatometer scores that have rubbed him the wrong way. You may even recall, back in September of 2017, that Chance made headlines when he took particular issue with the score for the Amy Poehler-Will Ferrell comedy, The House, which was Rotten at the time with a score of just 17%. (It has since eked its way up to 20%.)
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chance The Rapper compares Kanye West to Michelangelo

Chance The Rapper has likened Kanye West to the Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo. The rapper was appearing on a radio show that’s due to be broadcast later tonight (September 13) when he made the comparison between West’s work and high art, also noting Ye’s devotion to the Christian god. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Hiking With Rappers | Trailer

When you think hiking you think of a mellow workout in a serene landscape, but when you go hiking with rappers, expect the unexpected! On season 1 of Complex’s new show Hiking With Rappers, comedian King Keraun hits the trails with Rick Ross, Quavo, Coi Leray, Fat Joe, Big Sean, and Lil’ Kim. Watch as he embarks on a one-of-a-kind adventure with your favorite rappers.
TV & VIDEOS
Justin Bieber
thisis50.com

Rapper Tre’Gadd is on the Radar.

Versatile artist Tre’Gadd is the name to know, born and raised in Virginia, this young 23 year old superstar has been making serious headway in the music world. At only 23 years Old, Tre’Gadd has successfully landed him a hit single called “Can’t believe it” with his friend Corey Wise. The Record has done 1.5 Million Streams plus and has started the buzz around Tre’Gadd today.
CELEBRITIES
shorefire.com

Chance the Rapper’s Concert Film, MAGNIFICENT COLORING WORLD, Premieres Today in the U.K., Canada, and Ireland at Select Theatres

“Chance the Rapper’s ‘Magnificent Coloring World,’ [is] a unique, ultra-cool, visually striking and musically uplifting journey, every inch of it with a pure Chicago vibe. Conceived and written by Chance and directed with cinematic style and a smooth, flowing rhythm by Jake Schreier, ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ is not a filmed concert but a mapped-out, intricately planned concert film, and the difference is striking.”
MOVIES
baylorlariat.com

Kanye West isn’t a great rapper

Kanye West is a lot of things: producer, songwriter, “free-thinker,” Grammy winner, businessman, fashion designer and even presidential candidate. One thing he isn’t, though, is a great rapper. Now, before you get mad and call me a hater, let me explain. Yes, West is a successful rap artist, and he does make some good rap music, but in terms of pure lyrical skills, which is what truly makes someone a rapper, he’s slightly above average at best — and when looking at his last few albums, even saying that would be a stretch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
