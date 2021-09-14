Natalie Morales on Finding Familiarity in 'Language Lessons'

This year, Natalie Morales became a first-time director — and a second-time director. In March, she released Plan B on Hulu, and today marks the release of Language Lessons, which she co-wrote and stars in with Mark Duplass. The story of a Spanish language teacher in Costa Rica and her student in Oakland, it’s told through Zoom (glitches and all), and The New Yorker praises Morales’s performance as “laughably smart, sympathetic, and engaging.” Off of Zoom, during the limited time she had not doing press for the new film, she made plenty of Cuban coffee, stopped by the farmers’ market for pupusas, and managed to spend a long weekend in Ojai with some friends and her favorite chocolate.

