Natalie Morales on Finding Familiarity in 'Language Lessons'

By Laura Studarus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Morales has experienced her fair share of drama over the last two years. The actor, whose enviable résumé includes comedic turns on Parks and Rec, Dead to Me, and the upcoming untitled Sarah Cooper project, was about to make her leap into feature-film direction. However, while she was on the set of the comedy Plan B in March 2020, the world was put into lockdown. The raunchy teen road-trip flick was eventually finished and is now available on Hulu. But for a while, Morales’ entire creative life was forced onto Zoom.

Grub Street

Natalie Morales Cooks Like She’s on Chopped

This year, Natalie Morales became a first-time director — and a second-time director. In March, she released Plan B on Hulu, and today marks the release of Language Lessons, which she co-wrote and stars in with Mark Duplass. The story of a Spanish language teacher in Costa Rica and her student in Oakland, it’s told through Zoom (glitches and all), and The New Yorker praises Morales’s performance as “laughably smart, sympathetic, and engaging.” Off of Zoom, during the limited time she had not doing press for the new film, she made plenty of Cuban coffee, stopped by the farmers’ market for pupusas, and managed to spend a long weekend in Ojai with some friends and her favorite chocolate.
Boston Herald

‘Language Lessons’ a soulful master class in human connections

Grade: A- A very clever exercise in what might be called neo-mumblecore filmmaking, “Language Lessons” was co-written by mumblecore founding father Mark Duplass (“Hannah Takes the Stairs”), who also produced and co-stars, and rising star Natalie Morales, the director of the critically acclaimed pregnancy comedy “Plan B,” who also co-stars and directed.
CultureMap Dallas

Funny and heartwarming Language Lessons is a balm for the soul

Many people have become all too familiar with video conferencing over the past 18 months, so using that method as the conceit for a whole film may not initially sound appealing. But when a story is told well using expert actors, as it is in Language Lessons, it can transcend the gimmick to become something memorable.
Mark Duplass
Daily Californian

‘Language Lessons’ sprinkles a dash of love over Zoom

There might be a very small reason to recommend “Language Lessons.” The film’s a pandemic project, so it’s sparse and scrappy, but the Natalie Morales-Mark Duplass combination really might be the pinnacle of sweet. Yet, it’s entirely on Zoom, which creates such an impeccable yet frustrating effect that “Language Lessons” might be worth getting (just a little) excited over.
fox10phoenix.com

New movie roundup: ‘Language Lessons,’ ‘The Card Counter’ and more

CHICAGO - Whether you’re in a theater or streaming at home, movie choices exist in abundance, with more arriving every week. Here’s our take on what’s new, free, fun or all of the above. ‘The Card Counter’: Oscar Isaac mesmerizes as an ex-military interrogator in Paul Schrader’s cockeyed revenge drama.
shondaland.com

Alicia Vikander Is Finally Seeing Herself in Her Work

Over the course of her career, Alicia Vikander has become synonymous with period dramas and British accents and ornate gowns. But the Swedish actress, originally from Gothenburg, may be more like her character in Justin Chon’s new film, Blue Bayou, premiering September 17, than anyone else she’s ever played. The...
