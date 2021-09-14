Understanding Compressor Attack And Release Times

At a meal with the Expert’s team last week we all commented on the menu. It was presented on an iPad, which should have been a sign because the issue was that it was too long. This is a red flag for a few of us. It’s often said that there’s a correlation between the brevity of the menu and the quality of the restaurant. The thing about endless choices is that sometimes those choices are helpful. But only sometimes. Sometimes too much choice is counterproductive.

