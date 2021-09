China has pledged emergency aid worth 200 million yuan (£22m) to Afghanistan, including three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and food supplies.This was the first official aid announced for Afghanistan by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi at a meeting on Wednesday with his counterparts from Afghanistan’s neighbours, including Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.Afghanistan is “standing at the crossroads,” the Chinese foreign minister said, adding that it faces humanitarian crises including the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Al Jazeera.The aid will include the vaccine doses, grain, winter supplies and medicines, Mr Wang said, urging the Taliban to restore order in the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO