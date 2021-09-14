CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Twisty Opening a Second Location in Sartell in 2022

Attention ice cream lovers, Mr. Twisty is bringing their iconic treats to Sartell in 2022. The City of Sartell shared the news on their Facebook page on Monday night:. The City of Sartell is excited to announce the lease agreement with Mr. Twisty to open a second location in Sartell in the spring of 2022 at Pinecone Central Park! Mr. Twisty will have a fully functional second location, open 7 days a week, and providing concession stand services during events at Pinecone Central Park.

