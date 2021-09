One of the things I remember are the carnivals that perpetually showed up in our little town most every year. They helped provide distractions from the ‘every day,’ by promising fun for the townspeople. They had thrilling rides for us kids, as well as loads of experiences we’d always remember. As a child, I spent very little time worrying about why these events occurred. It was when I was older that I saw through some of the hype and the fleecing that allowed the traveling shows to pay the bills. Even so, they continued to be fun and a distraction, from my ‘dull’ daily life.

