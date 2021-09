ARLINGTON — Jose Siri’s socks have an Icee cup design. His shoes and style stand out in a sport where neither is very prevalent. The Class AAA Sugar Land Skeeters held a “Dress Like Jose Siri” day during a road trip in July. Players and staff came to the bus decked out in a dizzying array of designer hats and outfits in ode to the man who defines drip.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO