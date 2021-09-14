CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolls-Royce and Flanders partner on hybrid truck concept for green mining

Cover picture for the articleRolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Flanders Electric to develop a retrofit solution for hybridising mining trucks. The retrofit concept will integrate Rolls-Royce’s mtu engines, mtu EnergyPack battery system and hybrid control systems with drive train solutions from Flanders to hybridize trucks and support a range of mining applications.

