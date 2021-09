Ragnarok Origin, Gravity's new mobile MMO in the Ragnarok Online franchise, has opened its pre-registration for the upcoming North American release. Ragnarok Origin is at its heart, Gravity’s own reimagining of Ragnarok Online for mobile with modern graphics, combat improvements, new and redesigned quests, and classic MMORPG adventure. Midgard seems likely to be both refreshed and familiar, there for exploration once you pick your initial class from the originals - Swordsman, Mage, Merchant, Archer, Thief, and Acolyte. Set out into the open world, where there will be four cities and dozens of dungeons to play through, as well as both new and classic Ragnarok creatures to take on. Also expect plenty of customization options both in the base as well as in the shop.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO