The question of whether New Jersey can attract some of the most innovative tech companies to the state was answered in one big week. HAX, the globally known accelerator of SOSV, announced it is going to establish its U.S. headquarters in Newark. And Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company based in Wisconsin, is seeking an EDA award in an effort to bring 3,000 high-paying jobs to a location in Berkeley Heights.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO