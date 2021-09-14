DTN Grain Open: Higher Start As Harvest Picks Up
Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/4 cents, November soybeans are up 4 3/4 cents and December KC wheat is up 5 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher early with the Labor Department set to release its consumer price index for August at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in southeastern Texas early Tuesday as a category one storm and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to southern Louisiana.agfax.com
