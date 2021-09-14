CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Grain Open: Higher Start As Harvest Picks Up

By Todd Hultman, DTN Lead Analyst
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/4 cents, November soybeans are up 4 3/4 cents and December KC wheat is up 5 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher early with the Labor Department set to release its consumer price index for August at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in southeastern Texas early Tuesday as a category one storm and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to southern Louisiana.

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Rally Holds

Buyers have moved into cattle futures Wednesday morning following a market rebound in most outside markets. The Dow Jones Index is regaining lost ground from earlier in the week, helping to create stability and optimism in most commodity trade, including livestock futures. Firm outside market gains Wednesday morning has helped...
AGRICULTURE
DTN Cotton Open: Higher on Outside Markets

Cotton is up nearly a hundred points as mill fixation buying and short-covering are unfolding. However, those actions are being fueled by the recovery of outside markets. To that end, the Dow Jones, which collapsed nearly 900 points on Monday, has recouped some 500 points. Traders will begin watching the...
MARKETS
DTN Livestock Open: Choppy Trade Expected

Cattle futures just could not generate any specific direction. This might be the pattern for the rest of the week as traders look ahead to the Cattle on Feed report. Hogs traded lower due to continued cash weakness and demand uncertainty. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $227.91 -2.70*. Hogs:...
AGRICULTURE
Stocks open higher ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stocks opened with gains Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225 points, or 0.7%, to 34,144, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,374 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 14,773. The Fed will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. Investors will be looking for indications to the timing of the eventual tapering of the Fed's monthly asset purchases, while also paying close attention to updated forecasts on the path of interest rates.
STOCKS
Texas Field Reports: High Wheat Prices Could Push Acres Upward

Wheat acres are expected to increase in Texas, but dry, warm conditions are delaying many plantings for now, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Texas producers are expected to follow national projections and plant more wheat this season, said Fernando Guillen, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension statewide wheat specialist, Bryan-College Station. The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture national estimate forecasts wheat acres rising more than 5% to 35.5 million acres, compared to 33.7 million acres last year.
TEXAS STATE
DTN Livestock Close: Strong Cattle Gains Focus on Outside Market Support

Active gains in most commodity and financial markets Wednesday sparked renewed interest in cattle futures. Hog contracts continued to post light to moderate losses as traders continue to adjust positions following outside market shifts and upcoming cattle and hog reports. Triple-digit gains in deferred cattle futures helped rekindle positive long-term...
AGRICULTURE
DTN Grain Midday: Futures Up Slightly

Corn is 3 to 4 cents higher, soybeans are 2 to 3 cents higher and wheat is 7 to 10 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher at midday Wednesday with flat spread action as trade remains rangebound with outside markets calmer as China returns from holiday and harvest continues to expand. The weekly ethanol report showed production down 11,000 barrels per day with stocks up by 101,000 barrels as driving demand slacks a bit.
AGRICULTURE
DTN Grain Close: Markets Overcome Phony Numbers, Finish Higher

December contracts of corn and soybean oil sold lower briefly after false rumors circulated that RFS renewable volume obligations had been released. Rumors aside, nearly all grain contracts closed higher Wednesday, along with U.S. stocks and most commodities. December corn closed up 8 1/2 cents, and March corn was up...
MARKETS
Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Outside Pressure Fades

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, and December KC wheat is down 1 cent. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with corn and wheat lower while soybeans are higher. With the recovery in outside markets, we would not be surprised to see grains trade higher at some point Tuesday.
MARKETS
DTN Livestock Open: Traders to Show Early Caution

Cattle futures held well in the face of pressure from financial and other commodity markets. Some support came from higher boxed beef prices. Hog futures could not hold as cash and cutouts fell. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $230.61 +0.80*. Hogs: Lower Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $110.11 -2.52**. *...
AGRICULTURE
Crop Progress: Harvest Begins – Corn at 10%, Soybeans at 6% – DTN

While corn and soybeans are reaching maturity slightly ahead of normal this year, harvest of both crops so far is progressing at a close-to-average pace, USDA NASS’ said in its weekly national Crop Progress report Monday. In its first national soybean harvest report of the season, NASS estimated that 6%...
AGRICULTURE
DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Finish Higher, Wheats Lower

All three U.S. wheats traded lower Tuesday after USDA showed winter wheat planting off to a good start, overall. November soybeans gained back 11 1/2 cents of Monday’s 21 1/2-cent loss, while December corn dropped another 4 3/4 cents. December corn closed down 4 3/4 cents and March corn was...
AGRICULTURE
Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
DTN Cotton Open: Market Rebounds With Financials

Cotton is trying to recover from its 300-point bearish spike on Monday. The market suffered a huge downdraft in conjunction with a massive outside market sell-off. That bearish move was caused by the potential default of a Chinese real estate company. The Dow was off some 800 points on Monday. Overnight, many key markets are recovering ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting.
MARKETS
DTN Livestock Close: Lean Hog Futures Continue to Shift Lower

Mixed prices in cattle limited overall trade activity across most of the livestock complex Tuesday. Lean hog futures were the most actively traded market, adding additional pressure to Monday’s losses as traders continue to remain concerned about global pork demand. Cattle trade took steps sideways Tuesday with limited market direction...
AGRICULTURE
Market Volatility Continues as Stocks Rebound After Monday’s Steep Declines

The U.S. stock market has seen a rocky start to the fourth quarter as economic anxieties both close to home and overseas have struck during a historically volatile time of year. On Monday, several of the major averages clocked their worst days in months, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 614 points, or 1.8%, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.2%. On Tuesday, however, all three regained some ground early as investors moved in to buy the dip and some experts cautioned that market-moving fears were likely overblown. But by 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS

