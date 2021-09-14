CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 launches first NFT marketplace for college athletes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePac-12 Networks recently launched first-of-a-kind NIL licensing programme. Veritone and Recur will work with college athletes to authorise NFTs containing their highlights. The Pac-12 has announced a new licensing partnership with blockchain technology company Recur, and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Veritone, to produce the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) first ever Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs).

