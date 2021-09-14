CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: NFL opening weekend delivers 58.2m legal betting transactions

sportspromedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of geolocated betting transactions up 126% compared to last year. New Jersey records highest volume of transactions with 12.5m, followed by Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Illinois. The opening weekend of the new National Football League (NFL) season generated record betting activity in the US, according to fraud prevention and...

www.sportspromedia.com

