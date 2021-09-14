A Coppell Traditional That Will Make You Feel Right at Home
Coppell was once a tiny farming village settled by French and German immigrants. The transformation to a sought-after upper-middle-class family suburb was spurred by the Dallas Fort Worth Airport opening in 1974. By the 1980s, Coppell was one of the hotspots of the Metroplex. The 2010 census put the population at 38,659. Although the size has grown, Coppell still has that lovely small-town atmosphere that makes you feel right at home.coppell.bubblelife.com
