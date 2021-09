Lumos Diagnostics (ASX:LDX) has announced that former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will serve as a strategic healthcare adviser to the company and will be appointed to its medical advisory board. Adams served as surgeon general from 2017 to 2021. Adams will advise Lumos on the effective deployment of its point-of-care diagnostic technologies, beginning with the launch of the FebriDx test in approved markets. FebriDx is a novel fingerstick blood test that can differentiate if a person has a bacterial or viral infection, which often have overlapping signs and symptoms, within 10 minutes. The patented, dual biomarker FebriDx test is approved for sale in Europe, the UK, Canada and Australia and is currently under review for sale in the U.S.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO