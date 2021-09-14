Air Fryer Sesame-Coconut Chicken Tenders
We would never turn down a chicken tender with a crisp panko coating, and this recipe goes a couple steps further, incorporating sesame seeds and shredded coconut for added texture and flavor. The best part? Making them in an air fryer means you don't have to worry about a scary pot of bubbling oil, and clean up is a breeze. (Which is to say, get ready to have a whole lot more chicken tender action in your life.) You could certainly serve these with whatever dipping sauce you like, but trust us: That creamy-tangy peanut sauce makes the whole thing over-the-top delicious.www.bonappetit.com
