CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kv9HX_0bvVKZ2300

The Houston Astros (84-59) and Texas Rangers (53-90) play the second game of a four-game set Tuesday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Astros RHP Zack Greinke (11-5, 3.66 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season. He has a 1.15 WHIP, 6.2 K/9 and 1.8 BB/9 through 159 2/3 IP.

  • Making his first start since Aug. 29 after testing positive for COVID-19. Roughed up for 6 runs, 9 hits and 2 walks with just 1 strikeout over 4 innings in a loss at Texas last time out (Aug. 29) as he dropped consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (8-11, 5.43 ERA) makes his 27th start and 29th appearance. He has a 1.44 WHIP, 7.2 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 through 155 2/3 IP.

  • Yielded just 1 run, 3 hits and 2 walks with 3 strikeouts across 7 innings in a win at the Arizona Diamondbacks Sept. 7, and he has won each of his past two outings.
  • Has posted an 0-1 record, 7.84 ERA and .326 opponent batting average across 10 1/3 IP in two starts vs. Houston this season.

Astros at Rangers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Astros -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Rangers +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Astros -2.5 (+102) | Rangers +2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Rangers 6, Astros 5

Money line (ML)

I like the RANGERS (+190) for the upset for a multitude of reasons. A chance to nearly double up is very attractive.

First, Greinke is coming back from a bout with COVID-19 after being sidelined for a couple of weeks. He might not be terribly sharp. It’s uncertain what his stamina will be like. As it stands, he has lost his past two outings, his first two-game losing streak of the season.

Second, the Rangers have actually been getting surprise production from Lyles lately, as he has won two straight starts.

Third, with Category 1 Hurricane Nicholas making landfall just south of Houston Tuesday morning, the Astros might be a little distracted.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

RANGERS +2.5 (-125) are a good value on the run line if you’re not quite feeling them straight up and would like a little insurance.

Over/Under (O/U)

OVER 8.5 (-135) is the best play on the board. Greinke and Lyles have been very giving lately, and the Over connected in Monday’s series opener. In fact, the Over was in the can by the end of the third inning with 10 total runs on the board, mostly thanks to the ‘Stros.

The Over is 10-4-1 in the previous 15 meetings, and 9-3-2 in the past 14 battles in Arlington.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Houston Astros#Globe Life Field#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Era#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Astros 240#Ats#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy