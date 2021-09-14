Houston Astros at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (84-59) and Texas Rangers (53-90) play the second game of a four-game set Tuesday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Astros RHP Zack Greinke (11-5, 3.66 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season. He has a 1.15 WHIP, 6.2 K/9 and 1.8 BB/9 through 159 2/3 IP.

Making his first start since Aug. 29 after testing positive for COVID-19. Roughed up for 6 runs, 9 hits and 2 walks with just 1 strikeout over 4 innings in a loss at Texas last time out (Aug. 29) as he dropped consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (8-11, 5.43 ERA) makes his 27th start and 29th appearance. He has a 1.44 WHIP, 7.2 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 through 155 2/3 IP.

Yielded just 1 run, 3 hits and 2 walks with 3 strikeouts across 7 innings in a win at the Arizona Diamondbacks Sept. 7, and he has won each of his past two outings.

Has posted an 0-1 record, 7.84 ERA and .326 opponent batting average across 10 1/3 IP in two starts vs. Houston this season.

Money line: Astros -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Rangers +190 (bet $100 to win $190)

Astros -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Rangers +190 (bet $100 to win $190) Against the spread/ATS: Astros -2.5 (+102) | Rangers +2.5 (-125)

Astros -2.5 (+102) | Rangers +2.5 (-125) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Prediction

Rangers 6, Astros 5

I like the RANGERS (+190) for the upset for a multitude of reasons. A chance to nearly double up is very attractive.

First, Greinke is coming back from a bout with COVID-19 after being sidelined for a couple of weeks. He might not be terribly sharp. It’s uncertain what his stamina will be like. As it stands, he has lost his past two outings, his first two-game losing streak of the season.

Second, the Rangers have actually been getting surprise production from Lyles lately, as he has won two straight starts.

Third, with Category 1 Hurricane Nicholas making landfall just south of Houston Tuesday morning, the Astros might be a little distracted.

RANGERS +2.5 (-125) are a good value on the run line if you’re not quite feeling them straight up and would like a little insurance.

OVER 8.5 (-135) is the best play on the board. Greinke and Lyles have been very giving lately, and the Over connected in Monday’s series opener. In fact, the Over was in the can by the end of the third inning with 10 total runs on the board, mostly thanks to the ‘Stros.

The Over is 10-4-1 in the previous 15 meetings, and 9-3-2 in the past 14 battles in Arlington.

