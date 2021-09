Cayard is another all-timer among Miami’s Haitian community and specializes in a little bit of everything, all of which they do pretty well. Their pates are legendary and on the chewy rather than flakey side - kind of like an extra rich croissant. They’re not always available, though, but that doesn’t seem to deter customers from waiting around until a fresh tray comes out of the oven. Cayard has a great selection of traditional Haitian-style cakes too, including a super moist sweet potato cake called pen patat made with boniato yams and seasoned with a generous amount of freshly grated ginger. On weekends, they also serve soup joumou to go, and like their pate, the soup tends to sell out quickly.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO