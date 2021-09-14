Heads of the Table

I’m not sure how much longer it’ll be normal to say this—or how much longer I’ll even need to—but it’s been a weird year. I’m not talking about 2020, the year that nearly broke the restaurant industry (and all of us). I’m talking about 2021, the Not Yet New Normal. I still do that mental calculation with my mask at restaurants—do I wear it at the table? On my way to the bathroom?—and reading about restaurant openings (and closings) feels like whiplash. And yet it has also been a year of rebuilding, of hard work, of tough conversations, of big change. It flickered as a glimmer of hope in one of the world’s darkest years.